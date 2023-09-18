Doncaster man, 45, charged with making threats to kill, criminal damage and threatening a person with an offensive weapon
A 45-year-old Doncaster man has been charged with making threats to kill, criminal damage and threatening a person with an offensive weapon following an alleged incident earlier this month.
Christopher Hatton, of Cliff View, Denaby Main, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court earlier today (18 September) and has been remanded into custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 16 October.