A 45-year-old Doncaster man has been charged with making threats to kill, criminal damage and threatening a person with an offensive weapon following an alleged incident earlier this month.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Sep 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 16:11 BST
Christopher Hatton, of Cliff View, Denaby Main, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court earlier today (18 September) and has been remanded into custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 16 October.