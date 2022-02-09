Doncaster Labour councillor wanted in United States could face grand jury in Ohio on 'drug distribution' allegations

Wheatley Hills and Intake councillor Daniel Barwell

Labour councillor Daniel Barwell, aged 27, from Shaftesbury Avenue, Intake, was arrested in Doncaster following a warrant carried out by the National Extradition Team within the Metropolitan Police in London.

He was detained on February 2 and appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ for the commencement of extradition proceedings against him. He is to appear in court again at a later date.

Documents filed in the United States District Court in the Southern District of Ohio, show that Barwell has been indicted along with seven other people who are all based in the US.

The document also shows that Barwell is accused of ‘conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute psychedelic mushroom analogue’.

The charge sheet continues and adds: “Between about November of 2013, through and including April 21, 2021, the exact date unknown, in the Southern District of Ohio, and elsewhere, the defendants, James Barlow, Matthew Barlow, Monet Carriere, Jennifer Campbell, Tony Phan, Ronald Brust, Amy Miller and Daniel Barwell, did knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully conspire with others, both known and unknown to the Grand Jury to intent to distribute a substance containing a detectable amount of 4-Acetoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, a control substance analogue commonly known as psychedelic mushrooms, a Schedule I controlled substance, knowing it was intended for human consumption.”