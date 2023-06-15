Doncaster knife yob who yelled 'kill her' at woman as he smashed glass on her head is jailed

Joshua Deere, 24, of Borrowdale Close, Doncaster has been caged for 11 years after Sheffield Crown Court was told of the sickening attack.

The court also heard how thuggish Deere threw kitchen appliances while shouting “kill her and take her gold” and was appearing to face charges of aggravated burglary.

Deere’s courageous victim, who bravely provided vital evidence and remained supportive of the investigation throughout, explained to officers how on 5 November 2021 Deere smashed a window and entered a property with two women on St Peter’s Avenue and started attacking her.

Joshua Deere is now behind bars for the sadistic attack on a woman in Doncaster.

Standing at the bottom of the stairs with a knife, Deere lunged towards the victim and cut her left arm. After beating the victim at the top of the stairs, the victim fell to the bottom and attempted to flee her attackers.

While in the kitchen of the property, Deere continued to attack the victim, smashing glasses over her head, throwing kitchen appliances, and caused deep wounds to her hands with a knife.

Deere and his associates were disturbed and fled the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CSI officers assisting with the investigation found Deere’s blood, alongside the victims on a knife recovered from the property, linking Deere to the scene and a hunt for him began.

Following a public appeal Deere was arrested and charged, pleading guilty to his offences. Watch the moment he was arrested HERE

Investigating officer PC Alex Fuller from the Doncaster Fortify Team said: “Firstly I would like to commend Deere’s victim. Throughout this investigation, she has shown immense bravery and courage in coming forward and ensuring Deere pays for his cowardly actions.

“I am pleased Deere has been handed a significant sentence and will now face a lengthy time in prison.

“Deere subjected his victim to a horrendous and a terrifying ordeal, I hope his sentencing helps her to move on with her life.”

Deere was sentenced to 11 years in prison or aggravated burglary. He was also sentenced to four and half years for harassment and three years for a separate burglary charge.