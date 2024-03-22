Doncaster knife thug who subjected woman to terrifying assault is jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nathan Scholey, 29, of Shaftesbury Avenue, has been jailed for three years following the violent incident which took place in the Thorne area of Doncaster on 28 August 2022.

The assault saw his victim receiving actual bodily harm and he was also jailed for having a knife or blade in public.

Scholey had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a person, thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, affray and possessing knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 14 March 2024 and was also place under a ten year restraining order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228.