Doncaster Iceland 'locking washing detergents in plastic boxes' as shop thefts soar
and live on Freeview channel 276
The supermarket chain, which has several branches in Doncaster, is protecting tablets, capsules and liquids costing up to £15 of brand names including Persil and Ariel following a spate of thefts, according to The Sun.
Meat products have also been placed in boxes which trigger alarms if they are taken outside the branch, the newspaper reported.
The cases are similar to those used to protect items such as CDs and DVDs.
One staff member told The Sun: “We have a security guard on as well but sometimes the thieves just wait until he’s on a break and take what they want. They are bloody brazen.”
In recent months, the cost of living crisis has seen prices of everyday essential such as butter and coffee soar to eye watering prices, with desperate members of the public resorting to shoplifting.