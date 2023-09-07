News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Doncaster Iceland 'locking washing detergents in plastic boxes' as shop thefts soar

Doncaster branches of Iceland are reportedly locking clothes detergents and cleaners inside plastic security boxes as thefts soar.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The supermarket chain, which has several branches in Doncaster, is protecting tablets, capsules and liquids costing up to £15 of brand names including Persil and Ariel following a spate of thefts, according to The Sun.

Meat products have also been placed in boxes which trigger alarms if they are taken outside the branch, the newspaper reported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cases are similar to those used to protect items such as CDs and DVDs.

Iceland is reportedly locking washing powders and liquids in plastic boxes to deter thieves.Iceland is reportedly locking washing powders and liquids in plastic boxes to deter thieves.
Iceland is reportedly locking washing powders and liquids in plastic boxes to deter thieves.
Most Popular

One staff member told The Sun: “We have a security guard on as well but sometimes the thieves just wait until he’s on a break and take what they want. They are bloody brazen.”

In recent months, the cost of living crisis has seen prices of everyday essential such as butter and coffee soar to eye watering prices, with desperate members of the public resorting to shoplifting.