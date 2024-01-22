Doncaster human traffic 'predators' guilty after forcing woman into sex work
Gheorghe Bonculescu, 27 and Elena Birovescu, 26 both of Warmsworth Road will be sentenced at Hull Crown Court on February 12.
Bonculescu pleaded guilty to controlling prostitution for gain while Birovescu pleaded guilty to money laundering.
In 2022, Bonculescu managed adverts on websites in which he sold the woman for sex after he arranged her travel to the UK.
Over seven months, Birovescu put a number of cash deposits into her own bank account, later transferred onto Bonculescu to benefit their own finances.
DS Richard Kirk of Humberside Police said: “Bonculescu and Birovescu are predators who manipulated a vulnerable woman for their own financial gain.
“I would like to commend the woman for the bravery she has shown throughout this investigation, and I hope she takes some comfort in knowing that they have been remanded and can no longer cause harm to anyone else.
“We take all reports of sexual exploitation incredibly seriously and the hard work of all the officers involved in this case is testament to this.
“It is always our main priority to safeguard victims of sexual exploitation, and we will continue to do everything we can to put offenders before the courts.
“We appeal to anyone who is a victim of sexual exploitation, or anyone who may have concerns about another, to contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”
Alternatively, you can contact the Modern Slavery helpline on 0800 121 700 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.