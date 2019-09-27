Doncaster hit-and-run driver jailed for killing woman

Costica Mihai, aged 19, was fleeing Whitegates Caravan Park in Dunscroft after he tried to remove scrap metal from the site when he hit 52-year-old Tracey McFarquhar with his van.

Miss McFarquhar had been trying to stop Mihai from leaving the site by standing in front of the red Citroen Berlingo when she was mowed down and killed.

Following the incident in March, Mihai, of St Catherine’s Avenue, Balby, was charged with murder and remanded into custody.

He was aquitted for murder by a jury after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, but admitted manslaughter and was today jailed for seven years.

Sentencing him, The Recorder of Sheffield, His Honour Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, said: “The sentence I pass upon you for manslaughter in no way reflects the value of her life and the fact that you extinguished it.

“All human life is of infinite value. I have read the personal statements of the family members of Tracey, including her daughter and brother. Both they and others have suffered considerably due to your criminal actions.

“You were driving the car exceptionally dangerously when you had no business to be driving at all without supervision and the car was defective. You left that poor woman dead in a road.”

After the hearing, Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton said: “While I respect the decision made by the jury and the sentence passed today by the Judge, I know it will offer absolutely no comfort to Tracey’s family and friends, who are still grieving today and my thoughts are with them.

“I would like to pay tribute to the family of Tracey, who have attended court throughout and listened to harrowing evidence. This is a tragic case that has deeply affected them, as demonstrated in their victim impact statements.

“They have acted with great dignity throughout, but I know that Mihai’s plea and today’s sentencing will offer them little to no comfort to them at a time when they are very much still grieving.

