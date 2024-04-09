Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keenan Milliken was running a supply line for Class A drugs, with the 22-year-old found selling quantities of drugs in the Conisborough area of the city.

He was arrested in January 2024 and charged with supplying the controlled Class A drugs heroin and crack cocaine.

On Tuesday (2 April), Milliken, of Lime Tree Walk, Denaby Main, was jailed for two years and eight months at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to both offences. It is the first time he has ever been given a custodial sentence.

Keenan Milliken has been jailed.

An investigation into Milliken's activities formed part of an ongoing operation into numerous drug supply lines across Doncaster.

The campaign involving a team of officers, detectives and staff across different departments has been running for several months and is untangling Doncaster's web of county lines, with a number of dealers sent to prison and more set to be sentenced in the coming weeks and months.

Detective Sergeant Rachael Smith, who has been involved in the operation targeting Doncaster's drug dealers, said: "The use and supply of illegal drugs is linked to organised crime groups (OCGs) who have been known to inflict terror and violence on innocent neighbourhoods and communities.

"This organised criminality is manifested in street gangs or groups of criminals in Doncaster and, like in many places across the country, these groups are involved in the supply of drugs across the city.

"The use and supply of drugs is directly linked to the increase in OCG-related violence that Doncaster has witnessed over recent years.

"This includes fatal knife attacks, serious violent assaults and even firearms discharges. The majority of these are targeted attacks between rival OCGs attempting to increase their influence over the drugs market in certain areas of the city or to gain control of a particular drugs line.

"Every 'simple' street deal funds this unacceptable violence, which causes a significant detrimental impact to our local communities.

"With every attack, there is a real threat of an innocent member of the public being injured and that is why we are steadfast in our determination to continue rooting out these suppliers and stopping the sale of drugs in Doncaster."