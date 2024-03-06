Doncaster gang member and drug dealer jailed after lengthy investigation into heroin and cocaine distribution

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jamie Bermingham, aged 44, was wanted by officers in connection with Class A drug offences, following a complex investigation as part of Operation Venetic.

Op Venetic is a National Crime Agency-led investigation into the UK dismantlement of Encrochat - an encrypted communications platform that used modified mobile handsets with their microphones, cameras and GPS removed.

Bermingham, of Diamond Jubilee Way in Edlington, used Encrochat under the handle 'HANDYOCRA' to deal heroin, cocaine and cannabis between 30 March 2020 and 16 May 2020.

Detectives identified Bermingham from the encrypted data on his device, which led to him being caught for the part he played in distributing drugs via the secret network.

Photographs recovered from Bermingham's device also showed quantities of controlled Class A and B drugs.

Bermingham had long been known to communities in and around Edlington as a prominent gang member, having previously been convicted for wounding, assault occasioning ABH, battery and facilitating the acquisition of criminal property.

A wanted appeal was circulated for his arrest and in October 2023, Bermingham was detained by officers and brought into custody.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class A drugs cocaine and heroin and the Class B drug cannabis during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

Yesterday (5 March), Bermingham was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Chris Beaumont, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "For months, if not years, Bermingham thought he was above the law, but what he didn't know was that a team of detectives were able to track his drug deals when he thought nobody was onto him.

"Encrochat was supposedly unbreakable, making it popular with organised crime groups, but through Operation Venetic that platform has been infiltrated by law enforcement agencies leading to drug dealers like Bermingham being arrested and prosecuted for their crimes.

"Bermingham will already be known locally as a prolific gang member in the Edlington area and I hope the community there can feel safer knowing he is now where he belongs.

"This has been a long and complex investigation involving many officers and staff and I'm pleased Bermingham is now behind bars for a lengthy amount of time."

Inspector Adrian Luscombe, who oversees policing in Edlington and the wider Doncaster South area as part of its Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: "Bermingham has long been known for his links to OCGs in this area and his incarceration will massively impact the activities of these groups.