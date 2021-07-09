Doncaster footballer Mitchell Rose, brother of England star Danny, convicted after attacking two people

Footballer Mitchell Rose was found guilty of assaulting two people in Doncaster.

Mitchell Rose, the younger brother of Doncaster-born England star Danny Rose, was given a nine-month suspended sentence and community service after being found guilty of the assault in May this year.

Rose, 27, of Balby, was handed the sentence at Sheffield Crown Court last month and also being ordered to perform 180 unpaid hours of community service.

He was also ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation order through probation and was handed a restraining order by the judge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard how on 2 May at around 1am, police were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Tickhill.

Two people, a 26-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, had reportedly been assaulted. The woman required medical treatment for a fractured cheek bone.

Rose was arrested and later charged. He later pleaded guilty and was convicted of two assaults occasioning actual bodily harm (Section 47), common assault, and criminal damage.

Investigating Officer, Jennifer Dunkin, said: “I am pleased that Rose is now facing the consequences of his deplorable actions.

“He inflicted a sustained assault on his two victims, causing them to suffer injuries which required hospital treatment.

“I hope that his sentence, will at the very least provide him with a reminder that we will not tolerate crimes of this nature in South Yorkshire. We take all reports seriously and investigate them thoroughly to bring those responsible to justice.

“I would like to commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward and reporting what happened to them.

Rose has played for a number of clubs during his career, including Rotherham United, Mansfield Town, Notts County and Grimsby Town scoring 19 goals in more than 180 appearances.

He was last on the books of non-league Boston United.

He comes from a Doncaster footballing family, with elder brother Danny receiving 29 England caps and playing more than 150 times for Tottenham.