Doncaster flytipper stung with fine after being named and shamed by public

A flytipper caught on CCTV dumping rubbish in a Doncaster lane has been stung with a fine after being named and shamed by members of the public.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:33 BST

Lewis Stanford Briggs appeared before Doncaster Magistrates Court and was ordered to pay fines and costs worth nearly £1,500 after pleading guilty to the incident in Brodsworth in March.

A spokesperson for City of Doncaster Council’s Environmental Health Enforcement Team said: “Earlier this year, we posted an appeal to identify the offenders involved in a fly tipping on Street Lane, Brodsworth on 29 March.

"Many of you came forward and provided the name of the driver who we were able to locate and interview.

Lewis Stanford Briggs was caught on camera flytipping in Doncaster.
"On Wednesday 26 July, Lewis Stanford Briggs attended Doncaster Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to the fly tipping offence.

"He received fines and costs totalling £1440.

"Thank you for your help and support in bringing these offenders to justice.”