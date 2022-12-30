Doncaster fishmonger undeterred after vandals attack city centre restaurant
A popular and long-standing Doncaster fishmonger has vowed to keep trading after a vandal attack on his city centre restaurant.
Martyn Pippard, who runs The Gentleman Fishmonger stall in Doncaster Market, arrived at work yesterday morning to find vandals had smashed and kicked doors off their hinges in an attack on a deli restaurant he is also involved in.
The vandals attacked the Delicatessen and Dining Room by The Gentleman Fishmonger venue which is situated within Scicluna’s Deli beneath the Premier Inn on High Fishergate.
Sharing footage of the incident on social media, he said: “When you arrive at work to this.
“And inside the stock room fire doors kicked off their hinges and can’t be opened.
“So upset this morning. But we will clean up and we will be here trading.”
Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact the Gentleman Fishmonger via Facebook HERE