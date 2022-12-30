Doncaster fishmonger undeterred after vandals attack city centre restaurant

Martyn Pippard, who runs The Gentleman Fishmonger stall in Doncaster Market, arrived at work yesterday morning to find vandals had smashed and kicked doors off their hinges in an attack on a deli restaurant he is also involved in.

The vandals attacked the Delicatessen and Dining Room by The Gentleman Fishmonger venue which is situated within Scicluna’s Deli beneath the Premier Inn on High Fishergate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing footage of the incident on social media, he said: “When you arrive at work to this.

Vandals attacked The Gentleman Fishmonger on High Fishergate.

“And inside the stock room fire doors kicked off their hinges and can’t be opened.

“So upset this morning. But we will clean up and we will be here trading.”

Advertisement Hide Ad