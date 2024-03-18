Doncaster firefighters were called out to 8 incidents this weekend - one was an arson attack on a flat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday, Dearne firefighters were called out to a fire involving a garage at 3.30pm on Wath Road, Mexborough. This was a deliberate fire which had spread to the garage. Firefighters left the scene at 4.30pm.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 8.20pm on Arthur Street, Bentley. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 9.15pm.

On Sunday, Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate car fire at 12.05am on Hawthorne Grove, Bentley. The crew left the scene at 1.20am.

Firefighters were called to eight incidents.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to an accidental bin fire at 8.35pm on Sunningdale Road, Balby. The crew left the scene at 8.50pm.

A vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 9.45pm on Albion Terrace, Hexthorpe. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 10.20pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 10.50pm on Albany Road, Balby, Doncaster. The crew came away at 11.05pm.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate bin fire at 2am this morning, Monday March 18, on Hall Gate in Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 2.15am.