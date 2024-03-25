Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crews left the scene at 2.50am.

A moped was deliberately set on fire at 7.40pm on Mill Gate in Bentley. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 8pm.

On Sunday, a camper van was accidentally on fire at 6.50pm on Adwick Road, Mexborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster firefighters deal with arson attack on industrial premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters from Dearne and Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 8.35pm.