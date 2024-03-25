Doncaster firefighters deal with arson attack on industrial premises
Firefighters from Cudworth, Barnsley, Rotherham, Dearne and Doncaster stations were called out to a deliberate fire at an industrial premise at 12.05am on Saturday at Springvale Road in Grimethorpe.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crews left the scene at 2.50am.
A moped was deliberately set on fire at 7.40pm on Mill Gate in Bentley. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 8pm.
On Sunday, a camper van was accidentally on fire at 6.50pm on Adwick Road, Mexborough.
Firefighters from Dearne and Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 8.35pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.25pm on Abbott Street, Hexthorper. The crew came away at 8.50pm.