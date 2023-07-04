News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Doncaster firefighters called out to two incidents overnight

Doncaster firefighters were called out to attend two incidents overnight, Monday July 3 – Tuesday July 4.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST

The first was at 7.05pm. Thorne firefighters were called out to an accidental fire involving tyres and rubbish on Bootham Lane in Dunscroft. The crew returned to the station at 7.25pm.

Them shortly afterwards, firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate bin fire at 8.50pm on Great North Road in Woodlands. The crew came away at 9.05pm.

If you see a fire please ring 999.

There were two incidents overnightThere were two incidents overnight
There were two incidents overnight