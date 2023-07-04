Doncaster firefighters called out to two incidents overnight
Doncaster firefighters were called out to attend two incidents overnight, Monday July 3 – Tuesday July 4.
The first was at 7.05pm. Thorne firefighters were called out to an accidental fire involving tyres and rubbish on Bootham Lane in Dunscroft. The crew returned to the station at 7.25pm.
Them shortly afterwards, firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate bin fire at 8.50pm on Great North Road in Woodlands. The crew came away at 9.05pm.
If you see a fire please ring 999.