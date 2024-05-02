Doncaster drunk driver was over three times the legal limit as she went in her car to buy more alcohol.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rebecca Turner, aged 58, of New Rossington, Doncaster appeared before court earlier this week (Monday 29 April) charged with driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

Turner was stopped by armed officers on 13 April 2024 after she was seen to be swerving while driving on Bawtry Road.

Captured on body worn video, Turner told officers how she had been at home drinking and had decided to drive to the shops to buy more alcohol.

Officers breathalysed Turner at the roadside. She blew 125, with the legal limit being 35.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “Every time a person gets behind the wheel after consuming alcohol, lives could be destroyed.

“Following alcohol, your reaction time can be up to four times slower, this can be the difference between life and death.

“We will continue to ensure those who make selfish decisions are put before the courts as our efforts to create safer roads and change selfish driver’s behaviour continues.

“Do not drink and drive - it can never be justified. There is always an alternative way to get home, plan your night, get a friend to give you a lift or book a taxi. It’s not worth putting your life and the lives of others at risk.”