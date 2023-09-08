Doncaster drug dealer who hid gun and £7,000 of heroin and cocaine in home is jailed

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers executed a warrant at the home address of Shaun Brown and discovered a handgun, ammunition and a significant quantity of Class A drugs.

Detective Constable Lisa Yates, who led the investigation into Brown, said: “Brown was not in the property at the time of entry but while officers were searching, he returned and acted in an aggressive manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We located and seized numerous items, including a handgun, a magazine with rounds, knotted bags of brown powder and a blue tub containing a white substance.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drug dealer Shaun Brown is behind bars after police found a gun and £7,000 worth of drugs at his home.

“Three mobile phones were also recovered along with scales, jewellery and cash totalling £2,000.”

The drugs seized from Brown’s home were tested and confirmed to be heroin and cocaine. They were estimated to have a street value of £7,000.

Brown, of Parkway South, Wheatley, was arrested and charged with possession of a converted blank firing pistol and possession of converted ammunition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possessing criminal property.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday 5 September. Two days later, he appeared in the same court for sentencing and was jailed for seven years and three months.

DC Yates said: “This is a really encouraging result for the people of Doncaster. Firearms offences of any kind are incredibly serious and pose a real danger.

“The sentence served upon Brown shows that these types of offences will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire and that even handling a gun will result in a lengthy sentence .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our communities do not want guns and drugs on our streets and we are committed to stopping criminals in their tracks. We work hard to collate intelligence and execute warrants on addresses linked to firearms and drugs.

“I want to use this opportunity to urge people with any suspicions or concerns to contact us. “Information of any kind is always incredibly helpful, and it could help to get dangerous weapons and harmful drugs off the streets of South Yorkshire.”