Doncaster drug dealer who got on his bike to evade police is jailed
A drug dealer who got on his bike in an attempt to evade capture by police has been jailed.
Aiden Cook started to ride off on his bike when officers spotted him and gave chase in Mexborough.
But he did not get very far as he rode into the back of a police van before officers jumped out and arrested him.
The 28-year-old told police he had some ‘white’ in his possession and that there was ‘quite a lot.’
Cook was searched and officers found a plastic bag containing foil wraps stuffed down his trousers.
Police then searched his home in York Street, Mexborough, and found 280 wraps containing about 25 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £2,800.
Following the incident on Saturday, May 4, Cook pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday and was jailed for four years.
After the hearing, Detective Inspector Steve Smith, who leads Doncaster’s crime-busting Fortify Team, said: “Over the last four months our Fortify Team have been working tirelessly to disrupt drug dealing, antisocial behaviour and any element of organised crime in the Mexborough, Conisbrough and Denaby areas.
“We want to give communities confidence in where they live again and know that they are in a safe environment, free from this type of criminality.
“Ensuring drug dealers are behind bars has been a key part in that and this result is just one of a number of sentences we’ve seen imposed over recent months in relation to identifying organised crime group members and bringing them before the courts.
“You can help us to do that, too. Speak to an officer in the area if you have concerns, or if you don’t want to speak to police you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”