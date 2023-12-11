News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster drivers warned after opportunistic thieves steal defrosting vehicles

Drivers in Doncaster are being warned to be on their guard and not to leave vehicles running while they defrost after a number of recent vehicle thefts in the city.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Dec 2023, 10:57 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 10:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have issued the warning after several recent incidents.

A spokesman said: “With colder conditions and frosty weather now in session, thieves are becoming more and more opportunistic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Recently, a delivery driver in Conisbrough left the engine running and a thief took their chance, stealing the van. Thankfully, officers were able to locate the stolen van and all its contents shortly after.

Most Popular
Police have warned drivers not to leave their vehicles unattended while they are defrosting.Police have warned drivers not to leave their vehicles unattended while they are defrosting.
Police have warned drivers not to leave their vehicles unattended while they are defrosting.

"The following day, another vehicle was stolen from its drive whist being de-iced, with the heater and engine running. Thankfully PCSOs were also able to locate the car, later that day.

"We would like to warn members of the public to be mindful of checking that their vehicles are locked and secure or to stay in control of their vehicles, whilst it de-ices.”