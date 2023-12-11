Doncaster drivers warned after opportunistic thieves steal defrosting vehicles
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have issued the warning after several recent incidents.
A spokesman said: “With colder conditions and frosty weather now in session, thieves are becoming more and more opportunistic.
"Recently, a delivery driver in Conisbrough left the engine running and a thief took their chance, stealing the van. Thankfully, officers were able to locate the stolen van and all its contents shortly after.
"The following day, another vehicle was stolen from its drive whist being de-iced, with the heater and engine running. Thankfully PCSOs were also able to locate the car, later that day.
"We would like to warn members of the public to be mindful of checking that their vehicles are locked and secure or to stay in control of their vehicles, whilst it de-ices.”