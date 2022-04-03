Doncaster driver twice legal drink limit arrested as police also find drugs in car
A driver more than twice the legal drink drive limit has been arrested after police in Doncaster also found drugs in the car.
By Darren Burke
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 9:18 am
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operations Support Unit stopped the blue Audi in Balby Road last night.
A spokesman said: “Another Saturday night, another drink/drug driver arrested and taken off the roads.”
“Legal limit is 35. Also found in possession of a suspected Class A drug.”
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101.