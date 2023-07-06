News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Several people injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Doncaster driver over drink drive limit and with no insurance set for court date

A driver who was found to be over the drink drive limit and with no insurance is set to appear in court after being stopped by police in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 09:09 BST

The motorist, who has not been named, was stopped by officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team in Stainforth.

A spokesman said: “Officers were on patrol when a white Ford Focus caught their eye.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The vehicle was stopped and it was established that the driver did not have a motor insurance policy in place.

The motorist was over the drink drive limit.The motorist was over the drink drive limit.
The motorist was over the drink drive limit.
Most Popular

"During this conversation, it quickly became apparent that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol - the driver provided a specimen of breath at the roadside - 59ug/100ml with the legal limit being 35ug/100ml.

"The driver was arrested for driving over the prescribed limit and also driving with no insurance. He was then taken to Doncaster custody where he provided a further specimen of breath.”

"The driver has been charged and will be attending court for these offences.”