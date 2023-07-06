Doncaster driver over drink drive limit and with no insurance set for court date
The motorist, who has not been named, was stopped by officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team in Stainforth.
A spokesman said: “Officers were on patrol when a white Ford Focus caught their eye.
"The vehicle was stopped and it was established that the driver did not have a motor insurance policy in place.
"During this conversation, it quickly became apparent that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol - the driver provided a specimen of breath at the roadside - 59ug/100ml with the legal limit being 35ug/100ml.
"The driver was arrested for driving over the prescribed limit and also driving with no insurance. He was then taken to Doncaster custody where he provided a further specimen of breath.”
"The driver has been charged and will be attending court for these offences.”