Doncaster domestic abuse charity boosted by £3,000 Amazon donation
The donations were made to Phoenix WoMen’s Aid, a charity that provides specialist services such as counselling, immigration support and education programmes to people affected by domestic abuse.
The donations from Amazon will be used to support individuals and families in crisis, who have no recourse to public funds.
Gill Fedorov, General Manager at Amazon in Doncaster iPort, said:
“Phoenix WoMen’s Aid provides fantastic support for people affected by domestic abuse. I’m pleased we can lend a helping hand to the staff and volunteers with this donation.”
Cassidy McCarthy from Phoenix WoMen’s Aid, said:
“On behalf of everyone at Phoenix WoMen’s Aid, I would like to thank Gill and the teams at Amazon. Each donation we receive helps us continue to provide our services and we’re very grateful.”