News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down

Doncaster domestic abuse charity boosted by £3,000 Amazon donation

A Doncaster-based domestic abuse charity has received a total of £3,000 from the Amazon fulfilment centres in Doncaster iPort and Balby Carr Bank.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 17:52 BST

The donations were made to Phoenix WoMen’s Aid, a charity that provides specialist services such as counselling, immigration support and education programmes to people affected by domestic abuse.

The donations from Amazon will be used to support individuals and families in crisis, who have no recourse to public funds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gill Fedorov, General Manager at Amazon in Doncaster iPort, said:

The donations from Amazon will be used to support individuals and families in crisisThe donations from Amazon will be used to support individuals and families in crisis
The donations from Amazon will be used to support individuals and families in crisis
Most Popular

“Phoenix WoMen’s Aid provides fantastic support for people affected by domestic abuse. I’m pleased we can lend a helping hand to the staff and volunteers with this donation.”

Cassidy McCarthy from Phoenix WoMen’s Aid, said:

“On behalf of everyone at Phoenix WoMen’s Aid, I would like to thank Gill and the teams at Amazon. Each donation we receive helps us continue to provide our services and we’re very grateful.”

The donations to Phoenix WoMen’s Aid were made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering more than six million healthy breakfasts to families in England.