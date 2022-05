Officers were called to Shaftsbury Avenue, Intake, Doncaster, just before 8am on Sunday (May 22) to reports of an out of control dog.

A 77-year-old man was bitten on his hand and arm.

The dog, a male German Shepherd, has now been seized by officers – but officers are still trying to locate its owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An elderly man was reportedly bitten on the arm and hand by an out of control male German Shepherd on Shaftsbury Avenue at around 8am on May 22.