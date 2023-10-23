Doncaster dad found drunk with loaded gun in his sock jailed for five years

A Doncaster dad found drunk and drifting in and out of consciousness in the street was about to be taken to hospital in an ambulance when a paramedic found a loaded gun in his sock.

Kieran Kenny was found covered in blood injured in East Lane, Stainforth, on 9 September 2022. He appeared to be intoxicated to the point that he had fallen over and injured his face and there were no signs of any altercation with others.

After an ambulance arrived, the 39-year-old was about to be taken to hospital when a paramedic felt a handgun and a separate magazine stuffed into a sock.

Firearms officers were immediately deployed amid fears the gun was live and the ammunition was real. Both of those fears were confirmed true and when he was asked if this was a viable firearm, Kenny responded that he had "activated it myself".

Jailed: Kieran Kenny.

Kenny was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and taken to hospital for his injuries and a house search conducted as part of the investigation.

It was there that they found 44 weapons, including 12 that appeared illegal to own. The haul included machetes and swords with blades in excess of 50cm.

Kenny, of Clifton Court, Thorne, was charged with five counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, as well as being drunk in possession of a loaded firearm, possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and possessing a prohibited firearm.

Kenny pleaded guilty to all the offences at Sheffield Crown Court on 5 December 2022.

Investigating officer, DC Haider Ali, said: "Kenny had a collection of illegal weapons in his home and for him to be possessing a gun while he was so intoxicated is incredibly dangerous.

"It posed a considerable threat to those who were around him at the time and also to those that were potentially going to be affected, as the reason behind why he armed himself on that night still remains unknown.

"We take firearms offences incredibly seriously and we are glad we've been able to remove some dangerous weapons that Kenny was illegally keeping in his home, including a gun and ammunition.

"Our work at the Armed Crime Team regarding the serious issue of gun crime continues and this sentencing shows that offences with a firearm are not tolerated."

Kenny was jailed for five years at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 13 October 2023.