Doncaster crime gangs set to be targeted in huge police blitz this week

South Yorkshire Police will be carrying out its latest Operation Scorpion sting on Wednesday, targeted criminality linked to the town’s organised crime gangs.

It comes after a recent bust in Sheffield last week which saw ten people arrested, nine vehicles seized and weapons taken off the streets.

Teams from the force’s SYP Operational Support will unite for a day of action against criminality linked to organised crime gangs – including the Roads Policing Group, Tactical Support Group, Firearms Support Group and the Off-Road Bike Intervention Team (ORBIT) – in Doncaster this Wednesday.

In the Sheffield clampdown, they were joined by officers and staff from the Safer Neighbourhoods Service and Sheffield’s Intelligence Unit, while the force’s various camera partnerships also played their part.

The upcoming blitz will focus on known gangs and serious offenders across Doncaster and is likely to include property searches with other units taking to the roads to look out for known offenders.

Field Intelligence Officer Tim Scothern said: “The focus of the operation is about high intensity and pro-active policing to take suspected criminals off the streets.

“We prioritise detection and disruption of criminal behaviour, and show the communities through high visibility policing that we continue to sustain public protection and deny criminals the use of the roads.