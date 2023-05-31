Over 8,500 illegal vapes have been seized by Doncaster Council’s Trading Standards Team over the past year.

The team seized the devices during inspections of over 150 businesses across the borough.

Inspections were part of a campaign by the council following a national trend of illegal vapes being sold and concerns from residents.

Some of the thousands of illegal vapes found

At the same time, central government has announced that a new illicit vape enforcement squad will be funded to enforce the rules around vaping.

Under UK law, disposable vapes must contain no more than 2ml of E-liquid, be no stronger than 20mg in nicotine and contain no ingredients which are deemed unsafe.

The vast majority of businesses inspected by the council were found to be compliant with the law.

Where businesses were found to be in breach, the illegal vapes were seized and written warning was given that they would be prosecuted if illegal sale continued.

Most of the products seized were in excess of the 2ml maximum nicotine limit.

Any vape labelled as containing over 800 puffs most likely exceeds this amount.

Cabinet Member for Enforcement, Coun Joe Blackham said: “I want to make it clear that the vast majority of businesses in Doncaster were compliant and in-keeping with the law with regards the sale of vapes.

"However, there were a minority of businesses who were not and were found to be selling illegal vapes and/or selling vapes to children. This is completely unacceptable. Businesses who continue to flout the law, should be aware they will be targeted and we will have no hesitation in prosecuting them.

“Our Trading Standards teams are doing vital work cracking down on the retailers who are selling these products to young people without the legally required age verification checks. It is vital that vaping products comply with the rules that were established to safeguard public health, and of course, that they do not end up in the hands of children.”