It is round four of the funding programme, bringing South Yorkshire’s total to more than £3million.

Money was given to the office of the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, who then allocated it between the four districts.

Doncaster’s share this time around is the largest out of the districts.

Shoppers in Doncaster city centre

Funding will go towards CCTV, solar lighting and educational schemes across the borough.

The funding allows the council to support the Doncaster Community Safety Strategy, which aims to tackle neighbourhood crime, anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls.

The area of Lower Wheatley and Thorne Road will see highway improvements as it was identified as suffering from high levels of crime.

With the previous round of funding, Far Field Park was one of four parks in the region to benefit from new CCTV and lighting to make the area safer at night.

South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings visited the park to see the work that had been done.