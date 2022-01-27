Doncaster Council blasts thieves as 70 gully grates stolen in one week

Chiefs say the thefts are costing taxpayers thousands of pounds and have urged anyone with information to come forward and pass information to the police.

A spokesman said: “Last week we told you about gully cover thefts – we had over 70 covers stolen from the Doncaster area and we’re also aware of similar incidents in neighbouring towns.

"Unfortunately we’ve had even more incidents reported to us in the past week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gully covers have been stolen across Doncaster.

"We’re working with South Yorkshire Police but we’re also asking anyone with information they think may be useful to please get in touch with the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to help us catch those responsible.

"Incidents like these can end up costing the taxpayer thousands as we have to ensure each gully is safe, as well as paying for replacement covers.”