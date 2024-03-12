Doncaster child sex pervert who sexually assaulted young girl is jailed
A child sex pervert who sexually assaulted a young girl has been jailed.
Steven McGibbon, 49, was sentenced to five years behind bars after he was found guilty of assault of a girl under 13 by touching.
The jury at Sheffield Crown Court found him not guilty of assaulting the girl by penetration.
McGibbon, of Apley Road, Hyde Park, was also subjected to a sexual harm prevention order, imposed indefinitely and has also been added to the sex offenders’ register.