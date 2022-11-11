Doncaster child rapist jailed for 20 years for sexual offences against girls under 10

John Lohan, aged 56, abused his victims, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, while they were young girls under 10-years-old.

In one case, Lohan’s sexual abuse spanned a number of years.

Detective Constable Janine Innes said: “Throughout what has been a complex and lengthy investigation into dreadful sexual abuse, the victims have shown tremendous courage, determination and bravery in not only coming forward to disclose what happened, but in their support of our investigation and prosecution.

“Lohan has not once admitted his crimes and has shown no remorse, meaning that both victims had to recount before a jury the awful abuse they suffered as children.

"I commend them wholeheartedly for facing this daunting task – their evidence was shocking and compelling, and laid bare the full extent of Lohan’s horrendous crimes.”

A jury found Lohan guilty of 13 offences, including rape and sexual assault.

DC Innes continued: “The abuse both victims faced was utterly horrific and has had a lasting impact on their lives.

"Today’s sentencing won’t erase the pain or the cruelty they suffered, nor will it give them back what ought to have been the most carefree years of their lives.

“He stole their childhood from them and I hope as he starts a lengthy sentence in prison today, it brings some degree of closure to his victims who have carried themselves with dignity throughout this process.”

Lohan, formerly of Warrenne Close, Doncaster, was found guilty of six counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault, two counts of indecency with a child, and one count of causing a child to watch a sexual act, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was also given a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) preventing him from have unsupervised contact with anyone under 16-years-old.