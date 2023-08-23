Doncaster car thief and burglar known as Little Ronnie no longer sought by police
A man who stole a car in Doncaster, was wanted for burglaries in Sheffield and who is known as ‘Little Ronnie’ is no longer being sought, police have said.
South Yorkshire Police had asked for help to find wanted man Ronnie Coleman.
Coleman, 20, of Lister Avenue, Sheffield, was wanted over two burglaries in Sheffield and theft of a motor vehicle in Doncaster.
A spokesman said: “We are no longer seeking information on the whereabouts of Ronnie Coleman. Thank you for your help.”