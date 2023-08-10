Doncaster car thief and burglar known as Little Ronnie hunted by police

South Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help to find wanted man Ronnie Coleman.

The 20-year-old of Lister Avenue, Sheffield, is wanted in connection with two burglaries in Sheffield and a theft of a motor vehicle in Doncaster.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Coleman recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Coleman has links to Manor, Woodthorpe and Beighton areas of Sheffield.

If you see Coleman, please do not approach him but instead call 101. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via online live chat, our or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 318 of 10 September 2023 when you get in touch.