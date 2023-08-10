News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Doncaster car thief and burglar known as Little Ronnie hunted by police

Police are hunting a man who stole a car in Doncaster and wanted for burglaries in Sheffield and who is known as ‘Little Ronnie.’
By Darren Burke
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST

South Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help to find wanted man Ronnie Coleman.

The 20-year-old of Lister Avenue, Sheffield, is wanted in connection with two burglaries in Sheffield and a theft of a motor vehicle in Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Coleman recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Police are hunting Ronnie Coleman.Police are hunting Ronnie Coleman.
Police are hunting Ronnie Coleman.
Most Popular

Coleman has links to Manor, Woodthorpe and Beighton areas of Sheffield.

If you see Coleman, please do not approach him but instead call 101. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via online live chat, our or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 318 of 10 September 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.