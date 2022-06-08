The vandals struck in Branton on Monday evening.

Sharing details of the incident on its Facebook page, Cantley with Branton Parish Council posted: “It has been reported by a resident who was travelling back to Branton yesterday evening that the bus they were travelling on was attacked by youths outside Hagans Nurseries (Branton Garden Centre).

"This caused damage to two side windows and much distress and disruption to the passengers as the driver couldn't continue on his journey therefore passengers either had to walk to their final destination or wait for a further bus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vandals struck near to the nurseries in Branton.

"It was also a hazard on the road for other users due to the bus being parked on a slight incline, on the main road just before the bollards.