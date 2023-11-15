Doncaster burglary victim pleads to Romanian Embassy for help after £35,000 theft
Bogdan Ferariu says he and others have been targeted by Romanian criminal gangs in Doncaster who have been behind a string of burglaries – and says proceeds from the raids are being shipped across to Eastern Europe.
He said: “I don’t know where to ask for help.
"I was burgled and valuables worth more than £35,000 were taken. I’m not the only one who has been victim to these thieves."
Police are currently probing the burglary, which took place in Horse Shoe Court on October 30, along with another raid on Albany Road on November 7 where cash, jewellery, perfumes and other expensive items were taken.
He added: “I spoke to the police and I don’t have any update from them.
“It is the same band, we have proof including images from CCTV but nothing is being done.
“They are behind at least 6-7 fake Facebook profiles and they are mainly targeting people accepting collections from home.
"They ask for details like address and time for collection and then after that they spy on you and when the house is left alone, they attack.
"We have found out where they have come from in Romania and I have contacted the police there but unfortunately they tell us that is not in their jurisdiction.
"I have even got in touch with the Romanian embassy asking for help.
"We are not scared about material things being damaged and stolen but we are afraid that they will come back in our houses.
"The last bit of our money we are now spending to secure our houses.
"If they get out from the country with all our goods, they will of got at least £200,000 of our valuables.
"We want just safe living for our families and the police to do something.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a burglary on 30 October at around 7.20pm, on Horse Shoe Court, Doncaster.
"It is reported that money, amongst other items were taken from the property.
"Enquires are currently ongoing. If you have any information that might be able to assist officers with their investigations, please call 101 and quote incident number 882 of 30 October 2023.”
In addition, the spokesman added: “We were also called to reports of a burglary on 7 November at 12.24pm, on Albany Road, Doncaster.
"It is reported that the victims home was broken into while they were upstairs.
"Enquires are ongoing. If you have any information that might be able to assist officers with their investigations, please call 101 and quote incident number 359 of 7 November 2023.”
You can also report information in confidence to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre where you can report information anonymously on 0800 555 111.
In the event of an emergency and to report a burglary in progress, contact police on 999.