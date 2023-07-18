Doncaster burglar jailed for 34 months after breaking into house while occupats were asleep upstairs

Liam Askin, aged 24, of Poplar Avenue, Dunscroft and two others forced their way into the property on Trent Gardens, Kirk Sandall during the early hours of 9 May this year, stealing a number of items including keys to a car that was later stolen from the drive.

Askin was linked to the burglary through forensic evidence and arrested on 8 June. When searched by officers, he was also found to be in possession of a kitchen cutting knife and was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askin appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (7 July) where he admitted to burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a bladed article and was sentenced to 34 months in prison.

Liam Askin

Detective Constable Mark Parry, from Doncaster’s Op Castle burglary response, said: “This is another positive result for our burglary response and Offender Management Unit as we continue in our efforts to bring to justice those who are committing burglary offences across the district.

“We know how distressing burglary is for victims, having their personal spaces violated and the property they have worked hard for stolen.

“Hopefully this sentence will give the victims in this instance, and the wider Doncaster community, some satisfaction and act as a deterrent to those who are considering following the same route as Askin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad