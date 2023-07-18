News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Doncaster burglar jailed for 34 months after breaking into house while occupats were asleep upstairs

A Doncaster burglar who forced entry to house and stole property while the occupants slept upstairs has been jailed for 34 months.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST

Liam Askin, aged 24, of Poplar Avenue, Dunscroft and two others forced their way into the property on Trent Gardens, Kirk Sandall during the early hours of 9 May this year, stealing a number of items including keys to a car that was later stolen from the drive.

Askin was linked to the burglary through forensic evidence and arrested on 8 June. When searched by officers, he was also found to be in possession of a kitchen cutting knife and was arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Askin appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (7 July) where he admitted to burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a bladed article and was sentenced to 34 months in prison.

Liam AskinLiam Askin
Liam Askin
Most Popular

Detective Constable Mark Parry, from Doncaster’s Op Castle burglary response, said: “This is another positive result for our burglary response and Offender Management Unit as we continue in our efforts to bring to justice those who are committing burglary offences across the district.

“We know how distressing burglary is for victims, having their personal spaces violated and the property they have worked hard for stolen.

“Hopefully this sentence will give the victims in this instance, and the wider Doncaster community, some satisfaction and act as a deterrent to those who are considering following the same route as Askin.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information relating to burglary in your area, you can report it to us direct or anonymously by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.