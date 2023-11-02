Doncaster burglar arrested after stealing cash from business in the early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Earlier this week a report was made to Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team that a business premises was subject to a burglary in the early hours of October 16, where a quantity of cash was stolen.

Following investigative work, the man was arrested on suspicion of the burglary, and a separate offence of possession of controlled drugs. He has since been bailed while enquiries continue.