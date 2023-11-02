News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Doncaster burglar arrested after stealing cash from business in the early hours

A 42-year-old man from Balby was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a burglary in Lakeside.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 08:15 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 08:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Earlier this week a report was made to Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team that a business premises was subject to a burglary in the early hours of October 16, where a quantity of cash was stolen.

Following investigative work, the man was arrested on suspicion of the burglary, and a separate offence of possession of controlled drugs. He has since been bailed while enquiries continue.