Doncaster burglar arrested after stealing cash from business in the early hours
A 42-year-old man from Balby was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a burglary in Lakeside.
Earlier this week a report was made to Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team that a business premises was subject to a burglary in the early hours of October 16, where a quantity of cash was stolen.
Following investigative work, the man was arrested on suspicion of the burglary, and a separate offence of possession of controlled drugs. He has since been bailed while enquiries continue.