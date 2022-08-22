Doncaster Brassed Off actor Stephen Tompkinson due in court on GBH charge
Television and film actor Stephen Tompkinson is due to appear in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.
The actor, who starred in 1996 movie Brassed Off, which saw numerous scenes filmed in Doncaster, will appear at Crown Court next month.
The Crown Prosecution Service said the 56-year-old, well-known as the eponymous detective in ITV crime series DCI Banks, appeared before magistrates in Newcastle on 10 August.
Mr Tompkinson, of Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, pleaded not guilty to the charge at the hearing.
He will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 7 September.
Born in Stockton-on-Tees, the actor has appeared in a number of television shows, including Channel 4 comedy series Drop The Dead Donkey and BBC drama Ballykissangel.
He also starred with Robson Green in ITV's Grafters and in the film Brassed Off with Ewan McGregor and Tara Fitzgerald where he played struggling trombonist Phil, son of band leader Danny (Pete Postlethwaite).
Scenes from the movie were filmed around Doncaster Minster.