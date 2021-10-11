Doncaster boy has gone missing and police are concerned for his welfare

Daniel, aged 15, was last seen at about 2pm this afternoon (Monday, October 11) leaving his family home in the Bentley area.

South Yorkshire Police said: “He is described as white, approximately five foot one inches in height, of slim build with medium length brown hair.

“He was wearing a navy blue coat and black tracksuit with gold across it and white trainers.

Have you seen Daniel?

“His hood will likely be up as he does not like showing his face.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Daniel’s welfare and we want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”

If you have seen Daniel or have any information which may help police enquiries, you can call 101 quoting incident number 405 of October 10.

We will bring you any updates about this incident as they become known.