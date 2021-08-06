Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, four men from the town have been sentenced for the burglaries that occurred in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

At Reading Crown Court, Alan Finley, 39, of Millfield Road, Doncaster, was sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

Ibrahim Ormangorem, 23, of Queensberry Road, Doncaster, and Jamie Andrews, 39, of Millfield Road, Doncaster, were both sentenced to six years and eight months’ imprisonment.

Adam Finley, Jamie Andrews and Ibrahim Ormangorem have all been jailed.

Finlay and Ormangorem pleaded guilty to one count each of burglary and aggravated burglary.

Andrews pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated burglary.

Additionally, Firatcan Dundar, 18, of Walpole Close, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated burglary and was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment suspended for two years and was ordered to carry out 300 hours community service and 15 Rehabilitation Activity days.

At 1.15am on 6 May 2021, Finley and Ormangorem forced entry into a property in Denham Close, Maidenhead with crowbars. They threatened the victim, demanded her mobile phone and then left.

They were charged on 18 June.

Then on 7 May 2021, Finley, Ormangorem, Andrews and Dundar forced entry to a property, also in Denam Close. Officers were called to the property and on arriving they found all four hiding upstairs armed with a crowbar and a baseball bat.

They were charged on 8 May.

Designated investigator Stephanie Howard, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Thames Valley Police will not tolerate criminality in any form.

“I am pleased that these four individuals have been sentenced and will now have time to reflect on their behaviour.