Doncaster amongst top 10 UK areas most in-need of security guards due to high level of crime

The data reveals that the city has 2,616 crimes per 100 Security Industry Authority ( SIA ) licence holders - the 6th highest UK rate.

The security experts at Get Licensed have revealed the regions requiring additional SIA-licenced security professionals in the UK, using ONS data to analyse the crime-to-licence ratio across each UK region.

Doncaster has 1,612 SIA licence holders with an annual number of reported crimes of 42,167, meaning there are 2,616 crimes per 100 SIA licence holders.

Bath has a higher crime rate per security guard than any other area in the UK, totalling 3,254 per 100 SIA licence holders. Of the crimes committed in this area, violence and sexual offences are among the most common, and the presence of more SIA licence holders could help deter these types of criminal offenders in the future.

Wrexham has the most significant number of SIA licence holders in our top three, but unfortunately, it is also home to the most recorded crimes. Because of this, this city is responsible for the second-highest proportion of crimes to security guards, amounting to 3,082 per 100 SIA licence holders.

Shahzad Ali, security expert and CEO of Get Licensed has commented on the increase in SIA licence holders and the steps for applying to be a security guard.

“Security guards are vital in providing safe environments for the public as well as emergency assistance and deterring crime. An SIA licence will allow you to work in many jobs across the UK and the application process is fairly straightforward. The SIA (Security Industry Authority) licence is a legal requirement and serves as evidence that you have undergone training meeting the minimum industry standards necessary for carrying out security responsibilities."

If you aim to become a security guard, acquiring an SIA Security Guard Licence is essential. This licence enables you to operate in settings like shops and office buildings, ensuring public safety and safeguarding personal property against theft, damage, or destruction. To be eligible for a Security Guard Licence, you must be at least 18 years old, possess the right to work in the UK and complete the 4-day Security Guard Training Course, including three multiple-choice exams. Additionally, identity and criminal background checks are required, with the possibility of obtaining a licence even with a criminal record, depending on the nature of the offence. It is advisable to contact the SIA directly before applying, considering the non-refundable application fee of £184. Upon completing all stages, your SIA Security Guard Licence remains valid for three years.

Alternatively to this, a Door Supervisor Licence is currently the most popular as it allows you to work in the same roles as well as anywhere alcohol is being sold, such as bars and nightclubs.

This licence has the very same application process but with a slightly longer training course of six days in total.