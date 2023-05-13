The funding is set to be delivered over two years and will allow Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) to increase and develop new schemes in their areas, such as behaviour change programmes that aim to improve victim safety and reduce the risk posed by abusers.

South Yorkshire PCC Dr Alan Billings and his office secured the funding after the success of previous schemes, such as creating a children and adolescents programme and a stalking programme. These interventions are aimed at changing the behaviour patterns of perpetrators and stopping those responsible committing such crimes in the future.

South Yorkshire have been awarded £313,648 for 2023/24 and £342,421 for 2024/25.

An 'intervention fund' has been set up to root out abusive behaviour in people before they turn to harming or manipulating their partners.

Following the funding announcement, Dr Billings said: “Working with perpetrators to challenge and change their behaviour and reduce the risk they pose is vital in protecting victims of domestic abuse.

“We saw incidents of domestic abuse and sexual violence rise during the pandemic, which required a shift in how we respond.

“This new funding will allow my office to continue to deliver support and collaboration with police and partner agencies in working towards a reduction in the risk posed by perpetrators and improved safety, and feelings of safety, for any associated victims and their children.”