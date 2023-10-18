News you can trust since 1925
Dog attack: Boy, 5, injured after three German Shepherds attacked him in Doncaster

Police are appealing for the owner of the dogs described below, or anyone with information, to come forward following a boy being attacked.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:21 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 09:21 BST
A five year old was attacked by three German Shepherds.A five year old was attacked by three German Shepherds.
A five year old was attacked by three German Shepherds.

On Saturday 7 October, it is reported that a five-year-old boy was attacked by three German Shepherds dogs while on Balfour Road in Doncaster.

It is believed that the owner of the dogs did not attempt to get them under control and left the scene.

The boy suffered puncture wounds to his body and required medical treatment.

A police spokesman said: “We’re urging the owner of the dogs to come forward, or anyone who may be able to assist with our enquiries to get in touch.”

The owner is described as white, between 6ft and 6ft 2ins tall, aged between 30 and 40-years-old. At the time he was wearing a long green coat and light green combat trousers.

Information can be reported by calling 101 quoting incident number 881 of 7 October 2023.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 www.Crimestoppers-uk.org.