As part of Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team’s Operation Blitzen patrols officers saw a silver Audi travelling along Broadway in Dunscroft.

The officers believed the registered keeper’s details were questionable to say the least, so stopped the driver to have a chat.

When inspecting the vehicles tyres it was clear to see the driver had made the wrong tyre choice before starting his journey. The driver had opted for slicks, instead of the more sensible intermediate or full wet options that would have been far better suited to the weather conditions.

The driver was issued with a traffic offence report for his tyres not meeting the legal limit for tread depth.

A spokesman said: “Our partners DVSA also issued a prohibition notice, preventing the vehicle being on the road until the defect was resolved.

“Unfortunately the driver then provided a positive result on a drug test, so he was promptly arrested and taken to Doncaster Custody for further tests.

“Please ensure your vehicle is fit for the winter weather, the condition of your vehicle is vitally important to keep you safe on the road at this time of year.”