Do you feel safe on the streets of Doncaster? Police want to know places where you feel intimidated or uncomfortable

Do you feel safe on the streets of Doncaster? South Yorkshire Police are asking people to come forward with places where they feel intimidated or uncomfortable.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 12:37pm

A spokesman said: “Let us know through the StreetSafe tool. This lets police and councils know where to focus patrols, CCTV and additional lighting, so our community can be a safe and welcoming space for everyone.

“Scan the QR code to access the StreetSafe tool, or visit: https://orlo.uk/shKUb

Help make the city a safer and happier place to live, work and socialise.

Police would like people to come forward with places they find intimidating