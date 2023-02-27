Do you feel safe on the streets of Doncaster? Police want to know places where you feel intimidated or uncomfortable
Do you feel safe on the streets of Doncaster? South Yorkshire Police are asking people to come forward with places where they feel intimidated or uncomfortable.
A spokesman said: “Let us know through the StreetSafe tool. This lets police and councils know where to focus patrols, CCTV and additional lighting, so our community can be a safe and welcoming space for everyone.
“Scan the QR code to access the StreetSafe tool, or visit: https://orlo.uk/shKUb”
Help make the city a safer and happier place to live, work and socialise.