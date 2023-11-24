News you can trust since 1925
Distraught mum searches for bus passenger who grabbed her son at the Frenchgate Centre Interchange

A distraught and angry mum is searching for a bus passenger who she says grabbed her son at the Frenchgate Centre Interchange yesterday, Thursday, November 23.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Nov 2023, 13:34 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 13:34 GMT
The mum, who wishes to remain anoymous, said: “My son has been attacked in the Frenchgate Centre today when he was boarding the 72 bus at B9.

“A man thought he was pushing in front of him and his wife when he was just having a conversation with a friend, he was planning to wait with his other friend when he got to the door and was going to let others on.

"The man grabbed him and started to tell him how he should’ve been brought up.

The Frenchgate Interchange.The Frenchgate Interchange.
The Frenchgate Interchange.

"I’m absolutely disgusted, my son is an angel and never done anything in his life.”

She’d like to speak to the man invoved without contacting the police so if it was you, or you know who it was, please contact the Free Press Facebook inbox and we can put you in touch.