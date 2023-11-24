Distraught mum searches for bus passenger who grabbed her son at the Frenchgate Centre Interchange
The mum, who wishes to remain anoymous, said: “My son has been attacked in the Frenchgate Centre today when he was boarding the 72 bus at B9.
“A man thought he was pushing in front of him and his wife when he was just having a conversation with a friend, he was planning to wait with his other friend when he got to the door and was going to let others on.
"The man grabbed him and started to tell him how he should’ve been brought up.
"I’m absolutely disgusted, my son is an angel and never done anything in his life.”
She’d like to speak to the man invoved without contacting the police so if it was you, or you know who it was, please contact the Free Press Facebook inbox and we can put you in touch.