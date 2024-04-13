Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Hirst, aged 33, of Westminster Crescent, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court for sentencing after his acting antics failed when he alleged his quad bike had been stolen, to try and get it back from police.

On Friday 22 December 2023, firearms officers sighted two quads at a petrol station on Bawtry Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the riders, now known to be Hirst, quickly fled, abandoning his quad bike in the washing bay. Officers waited to see if anyone came back for the vehicle and when they didn’t, the bike was seized by the off-road bike team.

Disqualified driver’s acting antics alleging he’d had his seized quad bike stolen land him in court.

A search of the bike, which was worth an estimated £5,000, led officers to find registration plates belonging to another vehicle.

A few days later, a very brazen Hirst visited the enquiry desk at a Doncaster police station to report his quad bike stolen, stating he believed officers had recovered it.

Unbeknown to Hirst, officers from the off-road team had already viewed the CCTV footage at the petrol station and could now identify the driver as Hirst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was reported on summons for driving while disqualified, driving the quad with no insurance, driving without a licence and forging a registration mark or document.

On Monday 8 April, he was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for a year, disqualified from driving for 26 months, ordered to complete 80 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £1,554, court costs of £85 and required to complete 10 days rehabilitation activity.

Further to his sentence, a deprivation order was granted, meaning his quad bike will now be destroyed.

Investigating Officer PC Jamie Walker from the Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team said: “We will continue to proactively target bikes and quads involved in crime. We will use the powers available to us to prevent these vehicles getting back on the road and prosecute offenders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those who are willing to drive vehicles with no insurance and licence are more likely to take risks and pose further danger to other road users.”