Disabled man victim of street robbery where cash was taken in Doncaster

It was reported that a man approached the victim, a disabled man, engaging in a short conversation before reportedly taking money out of the victims hand and walking away.

Enquiries are ongoing, including CCTV work in the local area. If anyone has information that could help officers with their enquiries, please call 101 and quote incident number 738 of 7 March 2024.