News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
6 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
6 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
7 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
8 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
9 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Digger stolen from Grimsby found by Doncaster police and returned to its owner

A digger that has been stolen from Grimsby was found by the DoncasterOff Road Police Team and returned to its owner.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:01 BST

The team happened across this stolen digger from Grimsby over the weekend in the Carcroft area.

A police spokesman said: “It didn’t look quite right and a quick check confirmed it was stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s been recovered back to rightful owners and investigation will commence.”

The stolen diggerThe stolen digger
The stolen digger
Most Popular

Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on telephone number 101.