Digger stolen from Grimsby found by Doncaster police and returned to its owner
A digger that has been stolen from Grimsby was found by the DoncasterOff Road Police Team and returned to its owner.
The team happened across this stolen digger from Grimsby over the weekend in the Carcroft area.
A police spokesman said: “It didn’t look quite right and a quick check confirmed it was stolen.
"It’s been recovered back to rightful owners and investigation will commence.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on telephone number 101.