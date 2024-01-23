Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Vickers was siphoning 30 litres of diesel from an HGV into drums in a layby on Blyth Road, Ranby, when officers found him at 3am on August 25 last year, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

He accepted driving from the Doncaster area in a Subaru without insurance after telling the DVLA it was off-road.

He was offered the opportunity of a community resolution – an informal non-statutory disposal used for dealing with less serious crime – but that wasn't successful as “something went awry.”

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Mr Conboy said: “He does have previous convictions but they are of some age. He can be treated as of good character.”

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said the diesel was recovered and he was offered a victim awareness course.

“He is dyslexic and struggles to communicate,” she said. “He used the telephone number the police provided and set up an email address up but nothing happened.”

He was summonsed to court after the deadline passed.

Ms Pursglove said Vickers can’t work after smashing his leg and hip in an accident on a goverment course.

“He has significant mental health problems and has been without benefits for over a year,” she added.

Vickers, aged 41, of Conan Road, Conisbrough, admitted driving while disqualified, without insurance and theft from a vehicle when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.