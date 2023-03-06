Delivery driver threatened with a knife in night-time attempt robbery in Doncaster

Just before 2.40am on 15 February 2023, officers were called to a report of an attempt robbery outside Home Bargains on Centurion Retail Park, Centurion Way.

A delivery driver arrived at the store and began to unload stock before being approached and threatened by a man on a bike who asked for the contents of the trailer to be handed over.

Nothing was taken and the man made off.

Do you recognise this man?

A number of lines of enquiry have been carried out since the incident was reported and officers are now in a position to appeal to the public with information about who the male in CCTV may be.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is asked to report it online via www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something or by calling 101 quoting incident number 89 of 15 February 2023.

